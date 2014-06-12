The Game and Kevin Durant Come To Agreement Over $20,000 Bet

Kevin Durant is making a habit of upsetting rappers. We told you earlier this week about how Durant lost a $20,000 bet to The Game when he made this three-pointer. Durant has come out and said there was no bet, which made The Game very angry yesterday. But by the end of the day, the two spoke with each other and cleared up their misunderstanding.



Via TMZ Sports, The Game heard about Durant’s denial and called him a sore loser. He claims that there are witnesses — who were in the original three-pointer video — which include Drake, DeMar DeRozan and James Harden.

He then took to Instagram and posted this headline:

In his caption, he had some choice words for Durant:

We clearly said….. ‘If I made the 3 from NBA range you’d supply the entire @froggallstars program with brand new Kevin Durant shoes’…… 120 kids, close to $200 a shoe equals about $20,000….. How am I lying ???? Just say you a sore loser & you ain’t wanna help the kids…. It ain’t that they need it cause I bought all 120 kids Lebrons out my own pocket as you can see on their Instagram.. But I thought it would be kool for them to meet you & be able to ball in your shoes especially since they look up to you & I made the shot as WE AGREED…

Later in the day, The Game updated his Instagram with another message:

Had a conversation with @easymoneysniper this morning & we both agreed that there was a miscommunication between the middle party which was “TMZ” & that the way the camera man presented it to him was as if he bet me $20,000 cash which wasn’t the case

After speaking with one another, Durant has agreed to donate shoes and basketball gear to the Southern California Frogg’s, a youth basketball team which The Game is involved with. The bet was not for $20,000 cash, but for Durant to make the donation to the team and the 130 kids which would end up coming out to around that amount of money, which is where the misunderstanding was.

It’s all settled now, and we can move on. There will be no curse from another rapper coming Durant’s way. For now.

