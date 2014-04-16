Gary Payton: Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook Not On My Level

Gary Payton‘s never been one to hold back. MVP? Kevin Durant, no question. LeBron? He won it two years in a row, but now it’s a new era. Russell Westbrook? He’s the new-school point guard but there are only three real lead guards left.

Payton is known for having a big mouth and in this video with TMZ, he got a little excited and started calling EVERYONE out. Westbrook. Steph Curry. Everyone. Classic.

What do you think?

