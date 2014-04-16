Gary Payton: Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook Not On My Level

Gary Payton‘s never been one to hold back. MVP? Kevin Durant, no question. LeBron? He won it two years in a row, but now it’s a new era. Russell Westbrook? He’s the new-school point guard but there are only three real lead guards left.
Payton is known for having a big mouth and in this video with TMZ, he got a little excited and started calling EVERYONE out. Westbrook. Steph Curry. Everyone. Classic.
Gary’s a shit talker but I cosign him on this one, especially regarding Russell Westbrook. As good as Russell is, he has so more to learn about being a point guard, especially when it comes to decision making/basketball IQ. He’s already been documented for going off on teammates when the truth is that HE’S THE ONE who caused the fuck up in question. It’s amazing that nobody on the Thunder has beaten that ass yet because guys like that single handedly kill your chances of winning and the fugazi swag that these types have only further pisses people off. Playing against somebody like Gary would be a nightmare for him. Payton would’ve baited him into getting ejected, if not make him more prone to make it a one on one showdown. That’d have to be a game where Kevin Durant better run the show. Stephen Curry would have a better chance against Payton given the perimeter attack the Warriors have.