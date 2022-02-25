The 2021-22 men’s college basketball season has been a nightmare for Patrick Ewing and the Georgetown Hoyas. After opening the campaign with a 6-4 record that was misleading in retrospect, the Hoyas lost 16 consecutive contests, including the first 15 games in Big East play. On Thursday, Georgetown had a prime opportunity to snap that losing skid with a winnable home game against DePaul and, late in the first half, the Hoyas were in a solid position. From a national standpoint, however, the attention quickly shifted from Georgetown’s status on the scoreboard to the free throw approach of big man Malcom Wilson.

Wilson was fouled with under a minute to go in the first half and Georgetown trailing by two. The seven-footer made both attempts, but that wasn’t the interesting part because Wilson attempted both shots in one-handed fashion.

You've gotta appreciate the one-handed free throw motion of @GeorgetownHoops' Malcolm Wilson. And yeah, he made them both. pic.twitter.com/woP83rH82R — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) February 25, 2022

This wasn’t the first time Wilson used this motion in game play, even if he came into the evening having attempted only 11 shots at the charity stripe this season. Still, this was a nationally televised contest and, as the announcers noted, this isn’t something you see every day in modern college basketball.

Exploring the backstory here could be quite interesting, as it seems as if Wilson may have been assigned a one-handed shooting drill to help with his form before electing to just keep using that motion. Regardless, this was a small reprieve for the struggling Hoyas and some positive press for a young player.