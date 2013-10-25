Get Buckets: Who Is Uncle Drew’s New Teammate In Chapter 3?

We spoke with superstar-in-the-making Kyrie Irving right before preseason began, and he mentioned the origins of the Uncle Drew character he developed for a series of Pepsi MAX spots. Chapter 3 is coming within a week, coinciding with the start of the new NBA season the next day. Let’s guess who might be the newest “young blood.”

There are a number of speculative comments on YouTube, but scrolling through that detritus makes our teeth rot. That being said, an educated guess makes us think it’s either Blake Griffin, Paul George or possibly Stephen Curry. We tried to figure it out off-the-record with Irving, but he was mum.

Who do you think Uncle Drew’s new teammate will be?

