For $10 Million, Dwight Howard Would Climb Into UFC Octagon

#Video #Dwight Howard #UFC
11.05.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

This is another edition of Dwight Howard says the darndest things. In behind-the-scenes footage from UFC President Dana White‘s Fight for the troops vlog, Chandler Parsons and Dwight joined Dana to take in a fight before Dwight makes his pronouncement.

As you’ll see, Chandler Parsons has the right idea here. Then again, Dwight is 6-11 and 270 pounds. First Dwight asks Chandler, “Would you get in the ring?” “Hell no,” Parsons smartly answers. Then Dwight asks if $10 million would get Parsons over his fear of fighting a professional UFC athlete for three rounds. That’s a totally legitimate fear, by the way. Parsons still says no, and contends he’d probably cover up and run away if ever faced with that eventuality. We totally agree.

Dwight says he’d do a fight for $10 million, and claims at the end of the brief segment, “If I get knocked out, I get knocked out.” That’s when Dana intelligently chimes in, “I wanna do that pay-per-view one day.” [Laughs] And scene.

Could Dwight survive three rounds in the Octagon?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#Dwight Howard#UFC
TAGSCHANDLER PARSONSdana whiteDWIGHT HOWARDUFCUFC's Fight For The Troopsvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP