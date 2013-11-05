For $10 Million, Dwight Howard Would Climb Into UFC Octagon

This is another edition of Dwight Howard says the darndest things. In behind-the-scenes footage from UFC President Dana White‘s Fight for the troops vlog, Chandler Parsons and Dwight joined Dana to take in a fight before Dwight makes his pronouncement.

As you’ll see, Chandler Parsons has the right idea here. Then again, Dwight is 6-11 and 270 pounds. First Dwight asks Chandler, “Would you get in the ring?” “Hell no,” Parsons smartly answers. Then Dwight asks if $10 million would get Parsons over his fear of fighting a professional UFC athlete for three rounds. That’s a totally legitimate fear, by the way. Parsons still says no, and contends he’d probably cover up and run away if ever faced with that eventuality. We totally agree.

Dwight says he’d do a fight for $10 million, and claims at the end of the brief segment, “If I get knocked out, I get knocked out.” That’s when Dana intelligently chimes in, “I wanna do that pay-per-view one day.” [Laughs] And scene.

Could Dwight survive three rounds in the Octagon?

