Get On Down Releasing 2 Limited Edition Ghostface Killah “12 Reasons To Die” Packages

Over the past few months, we’ve seen some incredible hip-hop re-releases from Get On Down. There was the return of “Illmatic.” There was a release featuring Boogie Down Productions. Just a few weeks back, I received Ghostface Killah‘s “Ironman” in the mail, complete with a cover puzzle, a gold-enameled CD and accompanying lyric book. Now, they announced they’re releasing two limited edition packages for Ghostface’s “12 Reasons To Die.”

The “12 Delucas Private Press Version” and the “12 Delucas Version” are both available for presale, but with just 100 and 400 available, respectively, at their online store, they’ll go quickly.

The “12 Delucas Private Press Version” includes:

*a ready-to-hang wood-block print (birch wood) with unique 12 Reasons graphic

*two 12-inch jacket running-sheet flat prints on thick 20-point reverse board

*a cassette of the “12 Reasons To Die” album with vocal and instrumental sides

*2-LP with vocals and instrumentals

*2-CDs with vocals and instrumentals

*Double-sided poster with cover and comic book art

*screen-printed outer box by AntiDesigns with unique 12 Reasons graphic

*Cassette-only album by Apollo Brown, with remixes of each song on “12 Reasons To Die” album

*”12 Reasons to Die” Vol. 1 comic book

The “12 Delucas Version” includes:

*2-LP with vocals & instrumentals, on blood red & clear mixed vinyl

*2-CDs with vocals & instrumentals

*Double-sided poster with cover and comic book art

*screen-printed outer box by AntiDesigns with unique 12 Reasons graphic

*Cassette-only album by Apollo Brown, with remixes of each song on “12 Reasons To Die” album

*”12 Reasons to Die” Vol. 1 comic book

“12 Reasons To Die” comes with its own tagline — “A brutal tale of gangsters, betrayal and one vengeful soul hunting the 12 most powerful crime lords in the world” — which is fitting for an album that has so much backstory.

The comics and music follow the bloody story of Tony Starks, who is murdered by the Delucas and his remains are spread out over 12 separate vinyl records in a pressing plant. Eventually, those come back to bite the Delucas, and Tony Starks begins his revenge by taking out his assassins, one by one, throughout the course of the album.

The album is full of dusty soul tracks reminiscent of classic RZA samples, and features guest appearances from Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa, Killa Sin and legendary R&B vocal group The Delfonics.

Head on over to their online store to grab your package now.

