Get Ready For “Amazing,” The Chinese Movie With Dwight Howard And Carmelo Anthony

Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony are getting their feature film debuts. In China. The movie, called “Amazing,” was filmed in Shanghai and New York and has the two stars alongside reportedly the biggest TV and movie stars of Asia. It will come out this summer in China, but anyone on this side of the ocean who wants to get a peek at the movie’s sci-fi/basketball/motivational poster genre will have to wait longer for the full feature, which follows “young people achieving their dreams through hard work.” Scottie Pippen even makes an appearance. After seeing the trailer here’s my review: “Good job, good effort.”

The initial news came out about this movie two years ago, so it’s not a surprise the two will be joining the movie. What is surprising is that, as SportsGrid discovered, it will be a “Space Jam” for the Chinese audience, this time appearances by Yi Jianlian and Magic Johnson, too, reportedly. To top it all off, one of China’s biggest directors Hu Xuehua made it. The Shanghai Film Group became partners with the NBA two years ago, so that’s how they got the stars to take part, of course. No word yet if the villain in the movie is actually Stan Van Gundy.

Would you pay to see this?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.