Get Ready For Game 5 This Weekend With Robert Horry’s Most Cold-Blooded Game Ever

#San Antonio Spurs
06.15.13 5 years ago

No matter what happens this weekend in Game 5 between San Antonio and Miami, it’ll have a hard time topping this one. Earlier today, we dropped a piece on 10 of the greatest role players of all time, and really, there were no considerations for the No. 1 spot past Robert Horry. We feel for the youngsters who never had a chance to watch this man operate.

Horry’s 21-point outburst in Game 5 of the 2005 NBA Finals in Detroit is one of the most clutch games by any player… ever. There’s no other description necessary. Just watch.

What do you think?

TAGSDETROIT PISTONSDimeMagRobert Horrysan antonio spursSmack

