Get Ready For Game 5 This Weekend With Robert Horry’s Most Cold-Blooded Game Ever

No matter what happens this weekend in Game 5 between San Antonio and Miami, it’ll have a hard time topping this one. Earlier today, we dropped a piece on 10 of the greatest role players of all time, and really, there were no considerations for the No. 1 spot past Robert Horry. We feel for the youngsters who never had a chance to watch this man operate.

Horry’s 21-point outburst in Game 5 of the 2005 NBA Finals in Detroit is one of the most clutch games by any player… ever. There’s no other description necessary. Just watch.

