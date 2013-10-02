Get Ready For The Return Of The LeBron James Powder Toss

10.02.13 5 years ago

If you didn’t know, LeBron James graces the cover of the new NBA 2K14 game that came out yesterday. James took to IG to show his appreciation for the honor, and a hashtag in his caption appears to predict a return of his famous powder toss before games.

James gave up the pre-game practice of tossing powdered chalk in the air at mid-court during the 2011 playoffs while in a tense matchup against the Boston Celtics. It never came back as James and the new-look Heat ended up losing the Finals that year to Dallas. He added a post game and jumper before claiming the next two NBA titles against Oklahoma City and San Antonio, but the powder toss was noticeably absent. Now, after the release of NBA 2K14, it appears like it might make a return.

In an IG post last night, here’s what James wrote in the caption (emphasis ours):

“What y’all been on tonight!?! Cause this what I’m on. I remember playing Bulls vs Blazers and Double Dribble like these are the best(which they were at the time). Crazy to me that I’m on the cover of a video game man! #NBA2K14 #CoverBoy #RealestHoopGame #StriveForGreatness #PowderTossComingBackToAnArenaNearYou

As iconic an image as you’ll find from James, it’ll be good to have it back.

What do you think about the return of LeBron’s powder toss?

