Getting to know the Brooklyn Nets; Ray Allen buries a hatchet

NBA training camp is right around the corner. Which means NBA TV’s “The Association” is right around the corner. Which means we’re all going to get to know the Brooklyn Nets a lot better. No, there won’t be as many crazy personalities as an NFL locker room, but on a positive note, there won’t be nearly as many heartbreaking stories of guys getting their dreams crushed. And on paper, this team has some made-for-TV potential: Josh Childress‘ slight nerdiness, Brook Lopez‘s overt nerdiness, Reggie Evans‘ blatant creepiness, the reclamation project that is Andray Blatche, and the tabloid hell that is Kris Humphries‘ life. Oddly enough, the two most “boring” guys on the squad may the two best players: Deron Williams and Joe Johnson. So get ready to find yourself getting distracted at work wondering if James Mays survived cut day, or if Jerry Stackhouse can make it to the season opener without retiring. Then there’s Avery Johnson tawkin’ basket-bah-wohl, Mikhail Prokhorov, and the looming possibility that Jay-Z will randomly show up at any moment … A lot of vets wouldn’t want the intrusion of any more cameras than they already have to deal with, but Dwyane Wade told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel he wouldn’t have minded if “The Association” had picked the Heat. Of course he wouldn’t mind. D-Wade is one of the best basketball players in the world, he’s beloved in Miami, he has a closet that Tim Gunn would appreciate, and that closet is in the home he shares with Gabrielle Union. Why wouldn’t he want to show off? … Keyon Dooling decided to retire, the day after he was waived by the Celtics and despite rumors that the Heat were interested in him (or vice versa). Six teams in 12 seasons with career averages of seven points, two assists and a little more than half-a-steal per game, and he played a significant role on a couple of decent playoff teams. Pretty good career, to be honest. Better than a lot of guys. But when you remember that Dooling was a Top-10 draft pick and realize his most memorable NBA moment was getting into a fight with Ray Allen, does it start to look like a letdown? Do you think it’s fair or unfair that we almost always set expectations on a player and eventually judge his career almost solely based on his spot in the draft? … … Hit the jump to hear about a Miami Heat peace summit …
Getting to know the Brooklyn Nets; Ray Allen buries a hatchet
