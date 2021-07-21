Giannis Antetokounmpo put forth one of the greatest performances in NBA Finals history on Tuesday night as the Milwaukee Bucks became NBA champions for the first time since 1971 with a 105-98 win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 6.

Antetokounmpo scored 50 points, tying Bob Petit for the highest scoring closeout game performance in NBA Finals history, carrying the Bucks to a championship. Antetokounmpo was 16-of-25 from the field and, maybe most impressively, was 17-of-19 from the free throw line, shrugging off all his free throw demons to put the Suns away in the biggest game of his life. He also added 14 rebounds and five blocks to put together a complete, dominant game when Milwaukee needed it the most, as the rest of the team was a combined 21-of-57 from the field.

The Giannis takeover began in the third quarter when he scored 20 to bring Milwaukee from down five at the half to tied going to the fourth quarter.

Giannis GOES OFF for 20 points in the 3Q. 😳 He's got 37 in the game.. we are tied entering the 4Q on ABC! #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/dUGCPK9eZd — NBA (@NBA) July 21, 2021

As Giannis went off, LeBron James and CJ McCollum couldn’t help but be taken aback by what they were watching.

Greek Freak is HOOPING!!!!!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 21, 2021

I don’t think we will ever see a player like Giannis again in our lifetime. He may be 1 of 1 and he a good human being. Really solid dude and a monster. — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) July 21, 2021

As the game came down into the final minutes, Giannis continued to pour it on, punching home an emphatic dunk to keep the Suns at bay and send Milwaukee into a frenzy.

At that point, it seemed like just a matter of time before the coronation ceremony began, and NBA players were in awe of the Giannis performance.