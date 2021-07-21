Giannis Antetokounmpo put forth one of the greatest performances in NBA Finals history on Tuesday night as the Milwaukee Bucks became NBA champions for the first time since 1971 with a 105-98 win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 6.
Antetokounmpo scored 50 points, tying Bob Petit for the highest scoring closeout game performance in NBA Finals history, carrying the Bucks to a championship. Antetokounmpo was 16-of-25 from the field and, maybe most impressively, was 17-of-19 from the free throw line, shrugging off all his free throw demons to put the Suns away in the biggest game of his life. He also added 14 rebounds and five blocks to put together a complete, dominant game when Milwaukee needed it the most, as the rest of the team was a combined 21-of-57 from the field.
The Giannis takeover began in the third quarter when he scored 20 to bring Milwaukee from down five at the half to tied going to the fourth quarter.
Giannis GOES OFF for 20 points in the 3Q. 😳
He's got 37 in the game.. we are tied entering the 4Q on ABC! #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/dUGCPK9eZd
As Giannis went off, LeBron James and CJ McCollum couldn’t help but be taken aback by what they were watching.
Greek Freak is HOOPING!!!!!!!
I don’t think we will ever see a player like Giannis again in our lifetime. He may be 1 of 1 and he a good human being. Really solid dude and a monster.
As the game came down into the final minutes, Giannis continued to pour it on, punching home an emphatic dunk to keep the Suns at bay and send Milwaukee into a frenzy.
🚨 GIANNIS SLAM.. PLAYOFF CAREER-HIGH 45 POINTS! 🚨#NBAFinals on ABC pic.twitter.com/AZTSNJ3RBs
At that point, it seemed like just a matter of time before the coronation ceremony began, and NBA players were in awe of the Giannis performance.
Giannis just on some ELITE ish right now! wow
Wow Giannis!
damn giannis 🔥
This dude @Giannis_An34 is putting on a show in this game!!
Live video of Giannis putting the team on his back! pic.twitter.com/gSpJ7BX4OR
Giannis wasn’t the only one getting love from around the NBA, as Khris Middleton’s dagger with a minute to play to give Milwaukee a six-point lead got serious love.
K MIDD boi you tuff
😅 nah that’s wicked. What a shot
carolinaaaa babyyyyy @Khris22m
Yeaaaa K Middddd .. RING ME !!!!
Also much respect @Khris22m !!!!
At the end, Giannis got to put the game on ice with a late free throw to get his 50th point and the celebration was on, with NBA stars giving the two-time MVP (and the undoubted Finals MVP) his flowers for a legendary showing in the game of his life.
Fidddyyyyy!!!!
Aye! Enjoyed watching greatness out there tonight. GREATNESS! @Giannis_An34 congrats bro
Salute & Congrats @Giannis_An34!! You earned that shit!! 🏆💍 💐. 🙏🏾✊🏾❤️👑
Much respect @Giannis_An34!!!
GIANNIS NOT CAP. IT SHOWS YOU GET WHATEVER YOU WORK FOR! 🇬🇷 GOT TO BE ON ONE RIGHT NOW! 🔥 🏆
They have to start building the statute now for bruh
So happy for Giannis and Milwaukee man…amazing to see what happens when you put your heart and your soul into something and stay genuine and true to yourself. Inspirational 🙏🏽
GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO
50 points, 14 rebounds, 5 blocks!!!! Nothing else to add🔥🔥🔥 MVP, MVP, MVP!!!
