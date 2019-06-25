Giannis Antetokounmpo Completed Kobe Bryant’s Challenge By Winning MVP

Getty Image

During the summer of 2017, a recently-retired Kobe Bryant began dolling out challenges to various athletes that he wanted them to complete. He challenged Isaiah Thomas, who had just been traded to Cleveland as part of the Kyrie Irving deal, to make the All-NBA first team via a post on Instagram. He challenged Richard Sherman to break the Seattle Seahawks single-season interception record. And he challenged DeMar DeRozan to “rekindle a lost friendship from your youth in Compton.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo was feeling a little left out, so he tweeted Bryant saying that he was still waiting for his own unique challenge from the Black Mamba. Bryant challenged him to go win MVP.