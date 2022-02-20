The 2022 NBA Slam Dunk Contest was, well, let’s just say not great. Obi Toppin gave us some great dunks en route to a win, but didn’t finish a few of his best clean enough to earn 50s, while Juan Toscano-Anderson was solid but not spectacular early and fell off late, and Cole Anthony and Jalen Green both struggled with missed attempts as the contest dragged on into the night in Cleveland without presenting too many show-stopping moments.

The reaction from some of the legends and current players courtside told the story of the event, as they couldn’t hide their disappointment in all the misses and failed attempts.

The best, though, was Giannis Antetokounmpo who hilariously chastised Stephen Curry for his role in ruining the dunk contest by “changing the game” and making it so young players just launch threes instead of playing above the rim.

"You changed the game it's your fault." 😂 Giannis and Steph chopping it up during ASW pic.twitter.com/MNBVEchfLR — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 20, 2022

It’s a pretty hysterical moment and of all the complaints of Curry ruining basketball by making everyone want to shoot threes, this is easily the best one. Giannis’ comedic timing remains incredible and it was honestly a highlight of a dunk contest that produced very few beyond Obi Toppin. Now, one way to fix this would be for, you know, a star like Giannis to participate. I’m just saying.