GIF: Andre Iguodala’s Maniacal Reaction After Draining The Three-Pointer

#Golden State Warriors #Russell Westbrook #GIFs
11.28.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

On Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors continued to assault the NBA with their high-octane offense, bolstered by threats seemingly all over the floor. Except, for a stretch of four games, Andre Iguodala was just 3-for-18 with the Dubs 2-2 in those games. However, he’s picked it up over the last week, which might explain his Exorcist face after nailing a three-pointer against the Magic.

While not exactly Steve Novak mimicking the Aaron Rogers belt, or Russell Westbrook‘s holstered pistols, this one is downright scary for different reasons:

(GIF via reddit)

