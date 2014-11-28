GIF: Andre Iguodala’s Maniacal Reaction After Draining The Three-Pointer

On Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors continued to assault the NBA with their high-octane offense, bolstered by threats seemingly all over the floor. Except, for a stretch of four games, Andre Iguodala was just 3-for-18 with the Dubs 2-2 in those games. However, he’s picked it up over the last week, which might explain his Exorcist face after nailing a three-pointer against the Magic.

While not exactly Steve Novak mimicking the Aaron Rogers belt, or Russell Westbrook‘s holstered pistols, this one is downright scary for different reasons:

