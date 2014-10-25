GIF: Andrew Bogut Goes Around The Back, Throws Perfect Outlet For Dunk

For his first two seasons in a Golden State Warriors uniform, Andrew Bogut was little more than defensive anchor. It speaks to his immense value in only such a role that his impact on the Warriors still loomed so large despite his skills on the other end being wholly underutilized. But Steve Kerr has rocked the boat in the Bay, and the all-court playmaking prowess that the former number one pick showed so frequently as a Milwaukee Buck has finally returned. Watch Bogut grab the loose ball, go around his back, and throw a perfect, 65-foot, baseball-style outlet to Andre Iguodala for the flush.

The Aussie has made flashy plays like this commonplace during the preseason. He had eight assists against the Denver Nuggets last night, seven versus the Miami Heat last weekend, and doled out four dimes on two more exhibition occasions. Instead of playing glorified screen-setter on offense like he did under Mark Jackson, Bogut has been a high post passing fulcrum in the Warriors’ revamped, much-improved offense. It’s just preseason, of course, but Kerr’s system – which takes full advantage of Golden State’s unique passing talent elsewhere, too – seems poised to have his team rank among the top offensive outfits in the league.

And while Steph Curry and the scorching hot Klay Thompson will receive the lion’s share of credit, Bogut will be a major reason why, too.

