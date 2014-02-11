GIF: Anthony Davis Jams The Alley-Oop Plus The Foul

02.11.14 4 years ago

The New Orleans Pelicans were in Toronto on Monday night, less than a week before hosting the 2014 All-Star Game, and things didn’t go so well away from home. The Pellies lost 109-101 on the road to a motivated Raptors team that’s currently in the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference. But late All-Star Game replacement, Anthony Davis, showed off his athleticism with a pair of alley-oops out of the pick-and-roll.

First, out of a pick-and-roll with Tyreke Evans, Ant flushed one in the second quarter off of ‘Reke’s lob.

Then in the fourth quarter the same thing happened again. Davis got the dunk plus the foul off this Austin Rivers toss:

The Raptors won, but you got to bump Davis when he pivots out of the pick-and-roll action or you’re gonna be on a highlight that night.

