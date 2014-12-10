GIF: Anthony Davis Soars Through Lane For Dunk On Sam Dalembert

There’s never been a big man that moves more gracefully than Anthony Davis. Watch the New Orleans Pelicans’ superstar show off his surreal quickness and explosive leaping ability on this soaring slam on Sam Dalembert in his team’s 104-93 win over the crumbling New York Knicks.

Of the countless indications that Davis has fully arrived is that this slam seems so pedestrian. Is anyone surprised that he so easily soared by Dalembert for a jam? Certainly not, but he’s also one of just several players in the league who could make this play look so easy.

The guy is a monster. And he’s growing. Davis’ opponents should be terrified.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.