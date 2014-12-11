GIF: This Awful Lance Stephenson Pass Is The Hornets In A Nutshell

The Charlotte Hornets are 5-15, and their prized free agent acquisition has been a disaster. Need an even quicker representation of Lance Stephenson’s struggles? Look no further than this stupefying behind-the-back pass that Born Ready threw into the stands versus the Boston Celtics.

Yup. It was definitely, definitely your bad, Lance.

A report from early last week indicated that Charlotte wants to make a trade in efforts to save its season. And while we initially balked at the notion of dangling Stephenson in any potential deals, the most recent rumblings from Buzz City indicate that both team and player are unhappy. If so, perhaps Michael Jordan should cut his losses while Lance still has meaningful trade value.

Boston leads Charlotte 45-40 at halftime.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.