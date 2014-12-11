GIF: This Awful Lance Stephenson Pass Is The Hornets In A Nutshell

#GIFs
12.10.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

The Charlotte Hornets are 5-15, and their prized free agent acquisition has been a disaster. Need an even quicker representation of Lance Stephenson’s struggles? Look no further than this stupefying behind-the-back pass that Born Ready threw into the stands versus the Boston Celtics.

Yup. It was definitely, definitely your bad, Lance.

A report from early last week indicated that Charlotte wants to make a trade in efforts to save its season. And while we initially balked at the notion of dangling Stephenson in any potential deals, the most recent rumblings from Buzz City indicate that both team and player are unhappy. If so, perhaps Michael Jordan should cut his losses while Lance still has meaningful trade value.

Boston leads Charlotte 45-40 at halftime.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#GIFs
TAGSCHARLOTTE HORNETSgifsLANCE STEPHENSON

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP