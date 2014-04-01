GIF: Benny The Bull Messing With Commentating Rajon Rondo

During Boston’s trip to Chicago tonight, Rajon Rondo is inactive â€” like he has been all season when it’s on the back end of back-to-backs. So Rondo is finding a new way to keep himself occupied. Rajon joined Comcast SportsNet’s Mike Gorman to do some color commentary in the first quarter of tonight’s Bulls-Celtics game. That also meant Benny the Bull got to have a little fun at Rondo’s expense.

At first we thought Benny was going to dump the whole bag on Rondo and smear his threads with oily popcorn. Though he didn’t go that far, he certainly had Rondo confused for a second before the former all-star realized Benny was hovering above him.

The most interesting take from Rondo during that first quarter of his color gig has to be this surprising assessment of Bulls point guard Kurt Hinrich:

Interesting to hear Rondo's take on Kirk Hinrich. "One of the most physical guards we have in our game. He's stronger than he looks." — A. Sherrod Blakely (@SherrodbCSN) April 1, 2014

Can we get Rondo to do color for every game he’s sitting out to finish this season?

(GIF via reddit username: -MarcusD-)

