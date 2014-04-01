GIF: Benny The Bull Messing With Commentating Rajon Rondo

#Chicago Bulls #Boston Celtics #GIFs
03.31.14 4 years ago

During Boston’s trip to Chicago tonight, Rajon Rondo is inactive â€” like he has been all season when it’s on the back end of back-to-backs. So Rondo is finding a new way to keep himself occupied. Rajon joined Comcast SportsNet’s Mike Gorman to do some color commentary in the first quarter of tonight’s Bulls-Celtics game. That also meant Benny the Bull got to have a little fun at Rondo’s expense.

At first we thought Benny was going to dump the whole bag on Rondo and smear his threads with oily popcorn. Though he didn’t go that far, he certainly had Rondo confused for a second before the former all-star realized Benny was hovering above him.

The most interesting take from Rondo during that first quarter of his color gig has to be this surprising assessment of Bulls point guard Kurt Hinrich:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Can we get Rondo to do color for every game he’s sitting out to finish this season?

(GIF via reddit username: -MarcusD-)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chicago Bulls#Boston Celtics#GIFs
TAGSBENNY THE BULLBOSTON CELTICSCHICAGO BULLSgifsKirk HinrichRAJON RONDOSmack

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP