GIF: Chris Bosh’s Slick Behind-The-Back Dime

#Miami Heat #GIFs
01.01.15 4 years ago

Chris Bosh only had one assist during his 18-point, eight-rebound performance against the Pacers in a disappointing loss. But what a doozy of an assist. Bosh went behind his back for the easy Heat jam.

Bosh slips the screen for Dwyane Wade and gets open in the box. Once the ball arrives from Wade, CB immediately rifles a behind-the-back pass to Hassan Whiteside, who barely holds on to the unexpected dish before flushing it down:

Simply superb, but just one gem in an otherwise disappointing loss on the road to an undermanned Pacers team.

