GIF: Chris Paul Spins Goran Dragic With Step-Back, Drains Three-Pointer

11.16.14 4 years ago

Chris Paul isn’t the athlete he used to be, but that doesn’t mean he can’t still shake defenders with the best of them. Watch the Los Angeles Clippers’ point god spin Goran Dragic 180-degrees with a sick step-back move before draining a three-pointer in his team’s 120-107 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Pretty slick. The Dragon is probably still dizzy almost 24 hours later.

It was an all-around banner effort for Paul – he had 32 points, five rebounds, and nine assists on incredible 10-13 shooting while guiding the Clippers to their fifth win of the season.

