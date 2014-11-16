GIF: Chris Paul Spins Goran Dragic With Step-Back, Drains Three-Pointer

Chris Paul isn’t the athlete he used to be, but that doesn’t mean he can’t still shake defenders with the best of them. Watch the Los Angeles Clippers’ point god spin Goran Dragic 180-degrees with a sick step-back move before draining a three-pointer in his team’s 120-107 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Pretty slick. The Dragon is probably still dizzy almost 24 hours later.

It was an all-around banner effort for Paul – he had 32 points, five rebounds, and nine assists on incredible 10-13 shooting while guiding the Clippers to their fifth win of the season.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.