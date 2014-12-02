GIF: Glen Davis Completes Basic Dunk, Clippers Bench Explodes In Euphoria

You know how excited the entire team gets when a lineman scores a touchdown in football? Call this the hoops equivalent. After Glen Davis finished a very pedestrian fast break dunk versus the Minnesota Timberwolves last night, the Los Angeles Clippers’ bench exploded in euphoria.

Hilarious – especially coming from the Clippers. Reactions to legitimately highlight-worthy slams from Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan don’t elicit such celebration these days.

Perhaps Big Baby’s teammates were expecting a different result? It wouldn’t have been the first time he missed a slam, after all:

Come to think of it, we would’ve been thrilled that Davis connected, too. No NBA player deserves the humiliation of otherwise.

(GIFs via r/nba user lolwtferic and Complex)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.