GIF: Heat’s James Ennis Avoids Defender For Sick Double-Pump Dunk

Consider this James Ennis’ latest submission for the 2015 dunk contest. Watch the Miami Heat high-flier leak out in transition against the Brooklyn Nets and dip under a defender to make a sick double-pump dunk look remarkably easy.
This isn’t half as common an outcome as Ennis makes it look. Not only is he near a sprint upon leaping, but he also manages to avoid Alan Anderson’s swipe at the ball while contorting in mid-air. Just imagine what the 6-7 Ennis could do with that type of body control in a dunk contest format.
And if tonight’s slam isn’t impressive enough for you, consider his this facial from the season-opener:
Yeah. We need to see Ennis in New York City come mid-February.
Crazy hops, but I think the Dunk Competition is dead. In game dunks are just so much more emphatic than the All-Star setup. Maybe they should change the format to a 5-5 full court 20 minute game format. 10 of the leagues best dunkers (including NBDL) are invited and the winner is whoever can come up with the craziest dunk on, over or through the other players.
…somewhere NBA player insurance companies are ensuring this will never happen…