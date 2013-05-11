GIF: Joakim Noah Mocks Chris Bosh As Chris Bosh Yells at Mario Chalmers

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.
Ridiculaous and disrespectful. Do we need trhis kind of behaviour in the French national team ?
Do you have a French national team? It looks like Africa’s team in every sport.
The french should be so lucky
This guy had me laughing I rewind it ten times I ran out of laugh
I love that Bosh is so worked up. If only he had done that ONCE in Toronto things would have been different for him here. I guess the sunny beach helped him grow a heart. Mario Chalmers has won more than Bosh yet he still gets yelled at.
chalmers won more? like what?!
yup, knew I’d get this from the non-basketball watchers. Every year they hold this tournament where the best college teams play. It’s pretty interesting. It starts in March. It’s almost madness. Mario helped his team erase a fairly decent lead to win as underdogs. 5 other people need to learn something too.
some jordanesque hand gestures by bosh, cool. Noah is cool, too.
That was one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen… Love Noah!
Love it love it love it, chomp chomp chomp