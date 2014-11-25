GIF: K.J. McDaniels Rises For Soaring Chase-Down Block On Steve Blake

A Philadelphia Sixers rookie leads his classmates in blocked shots. That’s no surprise, but the specific player owning that distinction certainly is to most. Watch Philly’s K.J. McDaniels add to his rookie-high swatting total by rising for a huge chase-down block of Steve Blake in his team’s loss the Portland Trail Blazers last night.
See how Blake turns his head to see McDaniels just before halfcourt? The Blazers’ veteran obviously didn’t read the scouting report.
The Sixers’ best shot-blocker isn’t Nerlens Noel, but McDaniels, the high-flying second round pick from Clemson. The latter has 17 swats compared to the former’s 16, though Noel’s have come in two fewer games. Obviously, McDaniels’ number is still super impressive – he’s a 6-6 wing!
Unfortunately for Philadelphia, he might not be long for The City of Brotherly Love. McDaniels signed an unprecedented one-year, non-guaranteed contract so he could become a restricted free agent after this season.
Given his stellar play to begin 2014-2015 and recent comments from his mother condemning the franchise, it’s almost a foregone conclusion that McDaniels will sign an offer sheet with another team. The Sixers will have the right to match it and retain his services, but might deem it prudent to let McDaniels walk if he’s hellbent on getting out of Philly.
Either way, get used to highlights like this. McDaniels will surely be making them for a long-time coming no matter what jersey he’s wearing while doing so.
