GIF: K.J. McDaniels Rises For Soaring Chase-Down Block On Steve Blake

#Philadelphia 76ers #GIFs
11.25.14 4 years ago

A Philadelphia Sixers rookie leads his classmates in blocked shots. That’s no surprise, but the specific player owning that distinction certainly is to most. Watch Philly’s K.J. McDaniels add to his rookie-high swatting total by rising for a huge chase-down block of Steve Blake in his team’s loss the Portland Trail Blazers last night.

See how Blake turns his head to see McDaniels just before halfcourt? The Blazers’ veteran obviously didn’t read the scouting report.

The Sixers’ best shot-blocker isn’t Nerlens Noel, but McDaniels, the high-flying second round pick from Clemson. The latter has 17 swats compared to the former’s 16, though Noel’s have come in two fewer games. Obviously, McDaniels’ number is still super impressive – he’s a 6-6 wing!

Unfortunately for Philadelphia, he might not be long for The City of Brotherly Love. McDaniels signed an unprecedented one-year, non-guaranteed contract so he could become a restricted free agent after this season.

Given his stellar play to begin 2014-2015 and recent comments from his mother condemning the franchise, it’s almost a foregone conclusion that McDaniels will sign an offer sheet with another team. The Sixers will have the right to match it and retain his services, but might deem it prudent to let McDaniels walk if he’s hellbent on getting out of Philly.

Either way, get used to highlights like this. McDaniels will surely be making them for a long-time coming no matter what jersey he’s wearing while doing so.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#GIFs
TAGSDimeMaggifsK.J. McDanielsPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP