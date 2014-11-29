GIF: Kobe Bryant Pokes Ball From Andrew Wiggins, Finishes With Reverse Dunk

The Los Angeles Lakers are going nowhere this season, so it’s not necessarily the actual games that matter for Kobe Bryant – it’s the games being played within them. Tonight’s matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, for instance, presents The Black Mamba with the chance to teach rookie star Andrew Wiggins a thing or two about NBA basketball. He did so in the contest’s early going by poking the ball from the 19 year-old on one end and finishing with a reverse dunk on the other.

Nice.

Kobe can still get it done defensively on individual possessions, and even explode for dunks when the occasion calls for it, too. But his game is one most about skill, footwork, and knack more than anything else now, and Wiggins can certainly learn from the future Hall-of-Famer in those regards.

Lesson one: Don’t leave the ball behind on a spin move. If the game’s first quarter is any indication of things to come, Bryant will be schooling the rookie in other areas all night long.

