GIF: Rajon Rondo’s Nostalgic First Bucket Upon His Return

Perhaps you missed Rajon Rondo when he made his return Friday night for the Celtics. He played 19 minutes during Boston’s 107-104 loss to the visiting Lakers, then smirkingly agreed that Kobe Bryant was also an a__hole after the game. But his first bucket of the night called to mind one of our favorite Rondo eccentricities.

Here’s Rondo scoring his first bucket in the 338 days since his ACL surgery…

If that doesn’t look familiar, we feel sorry for you. The 6-1 guard out of Kentucky has delighted the Boston fans for seven plus years now, and those ginormus hands are a large reason why. He’s so svelte and aerodynamic, you forget the basketball is basically a bloated grapefruit in those huge paws.

According to Da Vinci‘s theory of human proportions, his hands â€” which are nine-and-half inches long, and 10 inches wide â€” are equivalent to a man taller than Yao Ming!

That’s what allows him to palm the ball so easily, or cup it like he did for that fake on Pau Gasol above.

It isn’t the first time we’ve seen Rondo perform that behind-the-back fake, either.

Welcome back Rajon. We missed you, and we’ll pull out our dusty Connect Four setup in commemoration of your return.

