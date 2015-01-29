GIF: Steve Blake Finds Will Barton From Halfcourt For Huge Alley-Oop

Someone playing in tonight’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers needs to provide the aerial usually performed by LeBron James during The King’s absence. Will Barton seems up to the task. Watch Steve Blake find the high-flying reserve wing from halfcourt for a massive alley-oop jam in the early going of his team’s matchup with the LeBron-less Cavs.

What a “Thrill.”

If Barton is ably replicating LeBron’s mid-air acrobatics, Kyrie Irving is doing an even better scoring impression. The reigning All-Star Game MVP already has 20 points versus Damian Lillard and company, spurring Cleveland to a double-digit lead with several minutes left in the first half.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.