GIF: Watch Damian Lillard Jam The Inbounds Lob

Tough Wednesday night for Damian Lillard, who shot an uncharacteristic 2-for-12 from deep against the lowly Timberwolves, and Portland was upset in Minnesota, 90-82. However, Dame showed off the hops when he threw down a two-handed jam after a pretty little curl play off the inbounds.

Lillard was actually 7-for-12 inside the arc, but he just couldn’t find the nylon from beyond the three-point line despite shooting over 37 percent from long-range this season. Worse than Dame’s long-range shooting, though, was LaMarcus Aldridge, who was just 3-for-14 in the loss. As a team, the Blazers shot just 38 percent from the floor, and they could have used more easy buckets at the rim like Dame’s off the inbounds alley-oop.

Here’s Lillard shedding Zach LaVine as he snakes around the screen before throwing it down:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Andrew Wiggins‘ big night played a large role in Minnesota notching just their fifth win this season, but it was Portland’s inabiity to find the bottom of the cup that really did in the current No. 3 seed in the tricky Western Conference.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.