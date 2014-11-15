GIFs: Kawhi Leonard Flat-Out Rips Jeremy Lin On Successive Possessions

#San Antonio Spurs #GIFs
11.15.14

Jeremy Lin must not watch game film. Just a few days removed from swiping Chris Paul’s dribble to help seal a crunch-time win, Kawhi Leonard was back to his thieving antics last night. Watch the San Antonio Spurs’ Finals MVP rip the ball from Lin on successive possessions in his team’s 93-80 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on Friday.

The first steal came at the 7:42 mark of the second quarter and ended in an easy Leonard slam:

And Lin played helpless victim again just 21 seconds later:

Dirty.

The Klaw” sure is living up to his nickname these days. And now that his offense has come around after a preseason eye infection, it seems that Leonard’s time to play star for San Antonio has arrived – even when the Spurs’ Big Three are still around.

Scary.

