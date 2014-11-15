GIFs: Kawhi Leonard Flat-Out Rips Jeremy Lin On Successive Possessions

Jeremy Lin must not watch game film. Just a few days removed from swiping Chris Paul’s dribble to help seal a crunch-time win, Kawhi Leonard was back to his thieving antics last night. Watch the San Antonio Spurs’ Finals MVP rip the ball from Lin on successive possessions in his team’s 93-80 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on Friday.
The first steal came at the 7:42 mark of the second quarter and ended in an easy Leonard slam:
And Lin played helpless victim again just 21 seconds later:
Dirty.
“The Klaw” sure is living up to his nickname these days. And now that his offense has come around after a preseason eye infection, it seems that Leonard’s time to play star for San Antonio has arrived – even when the Spurs’ Big Three are still around.
Scary.
What do you think?
Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Nasty
no one can safely dribble in front of leonard
That’s what Lebron discovered last NBA finals.
2 bad plays by Lin unfortunately back to back. Should’ve learned the first time but he did get hit by Leonard the second time which is why he was complaining.
so they suddenly put him in front of lin after lin was sorta breaking down their defense if I remember.. wow.. props to the coach. Coach pop DOES know how to coach unlike many coaches in the nba.
First one was legit, second one he got hacked
Kobe shot 1/14 no one complaining and Lin lost some ball they highlighted ! WHAT IS THIS?? I never a Lakers fan till Lin is there. I believe they’ll continue to lose ( Not that I wish) because the system just not right.
Rockets will do well this season watch out for this team they played more on team-work compare to last season unlike like Lakers unfortunately and i don’t think Lakers are heading anywhere ;)
After reading the title, I can’t stop laughing . Just another dickhead writer. Trying to get. Attention
stupid dime magazine :D