Gilbert Arenas Goes Off (Again); And Derek Fisher Is Second-Guessed (Again)

One of these days, Gilbert Arenas is going to say the wrong thing, pop off and end up crossing the wrong team. Twitter is his drug in a way. Whenever he gets on there, all bets are off and it’s pure recklessness. Sometimes, the truth he types is honest and fun. Other times, it’s slightly uncomfortable. But the other night, Agent Zero went off about the gun charges, saying Washington leaked the story because they were sick of him and didn’t want Arenas or his huge contract around anymore. If I was dropping big numbers and we were winning, it would not still have happened? That’s basically what he said. Gil is like the crazy, loud-mouthed uncle who comes to a family barbeque like a tornado, befriending everyone, speaking his mind, leaving some laughing and others shaking their heads, rolling their eyes or backing away … Robert Horry recently said the Lakers need another point guard to replace his good buddy and longtime teammate, Derek Fisher. Fish is at the same point in his career as Horry was in 2003. If you remember then, that was Horry’s last year with the Lakers, when he basically ran himself out of town by missing what felt like 157 straight wide-open threes in the playoffs. At that point, he was more of a novelty, or a bit player, someone who might throw up a few clutch shots every now and then, but couldn’t start for a championship-level team anymore … Meanwhile, Brian Shaw admitted he found out about the Lakers hiring Mike Brown over him while watching ESPN. So the organization he had been with for 12 years, first as a player and then a coach, didn’t even let him know face to face? That’s bad. That’s like something Buffalo Wild Wings or McDonalds would do … Sasha Vujacic will be playing in Turkey next year, the Machine having signed a one-year deal with an option for a second year. No word on whether there’s an opt out … Damn, we knew Shawn Marion loved poker, but what’s up with his socks? Not only has the Matrix taken to tweeting out photos of whatever pair he’s wearing every day, but he recently showed off his lucky poker ones that he’s been wearing this whole time in Vegas apparently … Marion and basically the Mavs’ entire roster used Cryotherapy from April through the playoffs (the same procedure Kobe used earlier this summer). It must’ve helped. Cuban paid $75 a pop for each session. With each player (six of the team’s oldest players were using it) going twice a week, we calculate it cost Cuban about $9,000. Solid investment … If you were Manu Ginobili, would you be thinking retirement? He says he is. With only two years left on his contract, Manu says that might be the best time. He’ll be 36 when the contract does run out and admits he’s always thought about retiring at his highest level … And Shaq said during a conference call that he is definitively retired. No way Shaq will ever make a real attempt to come back and play. He couldn’t even take two months off without coming in out of shape and unmotivated. What’s he going to look like after a year or two? … We’re out like Fisher.
Gil – love you dude, but if you brandish firearms in your place of work, you will get in trouble. That’s just how it works.
I wonder how big Shaq can/will get? Is 7 feet 450lbs possible?
If you aren’t doing a good job AND you’re effing up of course ur gonna get traded. Come on Gil.
I see Arenas taking the Marbury-Crazy-As-Hell route out of the NBA.
Gil… Please stop hanging with James Harrison and Stephon Marbury my man. Get back to that Agent 0 before the gun game, and start roasting dudes on that jump shot.
For the stat geeks out there
Horry went 2 for 38 from downtown those playoffs. That’s a whopping 5.3%!!!
@bobby stew yea. Just ask The Big Show
Gil is crazy. He basicallly came out and said that doesn’t put up the numbers to warrant his massive contract, while using it as an excuse for something else. Washington should have been able to void that awful contract after his gun debacle. He really is a Zero now, totally irrelevant to the team and league.
@ Bobby stew: ever heard of the Big Show(Paul White)?
If Fisher is let go, GUARANTEE someone like the Heat pick him up. Wasn’t he close to signing with them before he decided to go back w/ L.A. anyway? Solid veteran point guard that will probably do well in a change of scenery. Especially since things are going to be much different in Laker-land this year w/ Coach Brown running the show. It’s a big “if” but I could see it happening.
He will leave L.A. and be like Horry for the Spurs. Huge role player that was thought to be washed up but instead goes to another contender and helps them win a ‘chip.
You heard it here first.
GREAT ARTICLE
Is it possible for Arenas to just go away???
just like your rapid decline in skill and heart, your ignorance is disgusting. sack up and accept the fact that you’re just a plain old ZERO now and quit throwing pity parties online in feeble attempts at being relevant again. wtf happened to you!?!
Gilbert is crazy he really needs meds and if he didnt have a bball in his hands, he be on some happy pills.
well fish is getting up there in age and was out played by younger point guards, he might need to up his conditioning or consider coming off the bench… Robert Horry went on to win two more rings with the Spurs, so i dont know if he was all that washed up and might actually know what he is talking about. remember the glove gary payton, when he was with mia and had to learned how to come off the bench….
people seem to forget JIM BUSS now runs the lakers, he is not a bball guy or has no loyalty to the people working for the lakers…Brian Shaw might be a laker man but jim buss isnt a laker man….im sure if you arent winning and making money for him you will get fired. JIM BUSS runs the show, jerry buss is now in his 80’s.
Arenas is a bum now so who cares what he says.And yeah I see Fisher in Miami taking all the big shots because Bron gonna defer to him in the clutch and use the excuse hes a clutch player.
And who cares if B Shaw knew.He aint Red Aurebach.He was Phils man and Phils gone.
lol, kobe loves fish, so i dont see him leaving again……… then again…….
why are people blowing up arenas? he was an underdog then got to the wizards, made them into a team to watch, made them a playoff contender, became the franchise player and got paid that way. THEN did one stupid thing and now lose his mojo and is heading towards eating vaseline….
COME ON ARENAS, get your agent zero back on!!!!
maybe he should of been treated like flip murray. back in the day flip was playing with ray ray in seattle. when ray ray went down, flip fill the role nicely, but NEVER got a full time position and NEVER got paid superstar money. pretty sure he still kicking around somewhere, waiting to explode somewhere….
and just a thought, agent zero to the lakers?????
Fisher, unlike Kidd, can’t guard guys like Wade, Kobe, LeBron, Durant, and other faster bigger players. He’s also never been a great passer so his game is really finished.
As for Arenas, he needs meds. I think he’s going nuts because he used to be able to drop 28 ppg a night, and now he he might play 32 minutes and go 2 for 9 with 3 assists and 5 points. All those injuries caught up to him, and he looks like an old 28 year old guy. His Twitter account is insane, and he seems like he really is certifiable.
The Lakers organization has always been bugging. This is the same crew that threw Kobe under the bus for the whole Shaq thing, and then resurrected the conversation in the press and got Kobe so riled up he started saying he wanted to be traded. So no, I’m not surprised they did Shaw dirty, I’m not surprised they said bye-bye to Shaq when they had the chance, I’m not surprised they went after Mike Brown instead of Adleman or VanGundy. They’re bugging, and always will be bugging because they’re filthy stinkin’ rich and don’t care.
Regardless of wether Washington ‘leaked’ the story because they didn’t want him or his massive contract around anymore… they COULDN’T have leaked anything if Arenas WASN’T brandishing guns at his workplace. He really needs to sack-up and accept responsibility.