Gilbert Arenas, Josh Selby & Chris Brown Go Off In Summer League

#Chris Brown #Video
08.21.12 6 years ago

Yesterday, we dropped some footage of Chris Brown tearing up The Goodman Roundball Classic, which was recently held at Wise High School in Maryland. Now, thanks to our friends at The Mars Reel, we’re getting highlights of the whole game. Josh Selby, one of the standouts of last summer’s lockout basketball, is back again, and surprisingly so is Gilbert Arenas.

Can Arenas still play in the NBA?

