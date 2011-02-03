Gilbert Arenas x UNDRCRWN “Sneaker Champ” T-Shirts

If you’ve watched Gilbert Arenas play more than once this season, you know that he switches up his shoes for every game. And thanks to his new microsite and Twitter account, you can keep tabs on all the heat that the NBA’s self-proclaimed (and well-deserved) Sneaker Champ is wearing. There, you will be able to comment and eventually give him advice on what to wear next. But if you want to be an official member of the movement, you need two get the following t-shirts from UNDRCRWN. Check ’em out:

You can cop both of these tees in the UNDRCRWN webstore for $28 each. Not only is it a good look, but a percentage of the proceeds will go to Gil’s Zero Two Hero Foundation.

Also, check out his new logo and Twitter avatar designed by UNDRCRWN’s Dustin Canalin:

What do you think?

