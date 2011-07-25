Giveaway: Converse Star Player EVO Autographed By J.J. Barea & Carlos Arroyo

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Converse
07.25.11 7 years ago 33 Comments

As part of the launch of Converse Open Gym in Puerto Rico this Saturday, P.R. natives and Team Converse athletes J.J. Barea and Carlos Arroyo we on hand to kick it with the over 1,000 kids that showed up. And when they weren’t on the court or speaking about how basketball has played a major role in their lives, J.J. and Carlos took a minute to sign the Puerto Rican colorway of the Converse Star Player EVO to giveaway to one lucky Dime fan. Check it out:

If you want to get your hands on this, answer the following question:

Which Converse Open Gym market – Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Miami, Philadelphia, or Puerto Rico – has the best all-time NBA talent?

The next Converse Open Gym in Puerto Rico will take place on Sept. 24.

