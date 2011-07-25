Giveaway: Converse Star Player EVO Autographed By J.J. Barea & Carlos Arroyo

As part of the launch of Converse Open Gym in Puerto Rico this Saturday, P.R. natives and Team Converse athletes J.J. Barea and Carlos Arroyo we on hand to kick it with the over 1,000 kids that showed up. And when they weren’t on the court or speaking about how basketball has played a major role in their lives, J.J. and Carlos took a minute to sign the Puerto Rican colorway of the Converse Star Player EVO to giveaway to one lucky Dime fan. Check it out:
If you want to get your hands on this, answer the following question:
Which Converse Open Gym market – Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Miami, Philadelphia, or Puerto Rico – has the best all-time NBA talent?
The next Converse Open Gym in Puerto Rico will take place on Sept. 24.
Barea seems like he is living the life lately!
Chicago!
Philadelpia
Chicago. Easy.
Have you seen J.J.’s wife? Of course that dude is living the life!
Puerto Rico.
Either Philly or Chi-town
if i was going to attend any open gym im going straight for Atlanta in hopes to see the one and only Dr. J. where else can you go and see NBA players, get a haircut, get a pair of shoes, and ball up with friends and other ballers around town except at Converse Open Gyms?
Atlanta
Boston, bruh!
Chicago
Chicago
Chicago
LETS GO MAVS!
Are you kidding me? CHICAGO!! Tell Arroyo I said nice watch
Chicago because of Dwayne Wade, Isiah Thomas,Derrick Rose, Kevin Garnett, Tim Hardaway, The legendary George Mikan, Cazzie russell, Quinn Buckner, Terry Cummings, and even Mark Aguirre. Chicago is the BEST!!!!
Chicago. Kids go AT IT.
I wanted to say atl but I gotta say chi town
Taking my talents to South Beach! MIAMI!!!!!
Hands down Chi-town! Chicago all day man!
Chicago!
Who won the Adidas Crazy Light giveaway?
Philly easy. Who else can claim Kobe AND Wilt? Plus just for fun Earl the Pearl, Sheed, Arizin,
Even Cat Mobley, Rasual Butler, Bo Kimble, Kyle Lowry, Aaron McKie, Pooh Richardson, John Salmons, Malik Rose, Hakim Warrick, Eddie Griffin (RIP), Wali Jones, Lionel Simmons, etc.
Chicago is second. But come one Kobe AND Wilt? Ill take them over DWade, DRose & KG! lol
Chi-town. Period. If you go through the history of Ballers, either street or from Actual translation to NBA. Chi-town holds down records.
DRose/Wade/KG/Zeke/UTEP Hardaway/3point Hornacek/Shimmy Antoine WAlker/Michael Finley/Mo Cheeks/ Dan Issel/Mark Aguire/OG Mikan/Quinn Buckner/Terry Cummings/Streetz Billy harris.
Chicago all the way! I’m proud to be from the city where all this talent is born!
No doubt it’s Chicago. Look at all the Ballers to come out over the years and its easy.
Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade, Isiah Thomas, George Mikan, Mark Aguirre, Tim Hardaway, Maurice Cheeks, Michael Finley, and Jeff Hornacek.
That’s just 10 players there are many more great players as well they could be on the list.
Chicago hands down. Chi is the only place I have seen hoops revered like on Tobacco Road, Boston or Kentucky.
Chicago, they are the best!
Puerto Rico yessaaa
chicago
Chicago main.
chi-town
ATLANTA, GA for sure!!! I’m so disappointed that ATLien guard Lou Williams is injured for the season. Shout out to his rapping career with the help of Meek Mills. ATL has always had good hoops(Run N Shoot) and great parties.
ATL notables: Human Highlight, Steve “Tricky” Smith, Doc Rivers, the 1st and smallest dunker ever Spudd Webb, and John “contract” Koncak. The Hawks even had Sheed for a grand total of one game! And how can I forget Mookie Blaylock!!! side note: PEARL JAM was originally called Mookie Blaylock. No joke, look it up!