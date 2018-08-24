Getty Image

If you didn’t know any better, you might think Glen Davis was retired. He hasn’t played in an NBA game since the 2014-15 season, as he needed surgery on his ankle following an underwhelming two years with the Los Angeles Clippers. He’s kept busy during that time — he’s been a fixture on KG’s Area 21 on TNT, for example — but for the last few years, he hasn’t been in the NBA.

The answer why is simple, if not a little tragic: No NBA team wants to bring him on board. Davis has been willing to work his way back to the NBA, even entering the draft pool for G League players this past year. Still, no one bit on the former member of the Celtics, Magic, and Clippers … well, almost no one.

The past year has seen Davis suit up for Power, the BIG3 squad featuring names like league MVP Corey Maggette, Quentin Richardson, Chris “Birdman” Andersen, and Cuttino Mobley. They’ve established themselves as the best team in the league, as their 7-1 record is tied atop the BIG3 table.

On Friday night in Brooklyn, BIG3 will celebrate the end of its second season with its title and consolation games airing on Fox at 8 p.m. Ice Cube is slated to perform before the games tip off, and in the championship, Power will square off against 3’s Company, which went 5-3 on the year and is led by Baron Davis and Drew Gooden.

Before a champ is crowned, Davis spoke to Dime about his road to BIG3 and what it’s been like playing in the basketball league during its second year.