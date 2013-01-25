We Reminisce: Glenn Robinson Dunks All Over Greg Ostertag (Twice)

#Dunks #Video
01.25.13 6 years ago

Are you old enough to remember Glenn Robinson when he played at Purdue in the early 1990s? He was absolutely terrifying on offense. Buckets, buckets and more buckets. And he didn’t look like it, but he was explosive.

After watching yet another monster dunk by his kid last night on national TV, I found myself watching Big Dog Youtube highlights today and found this gem. Watch Glenn hit 7-0 Greg Ostertag with a jump-stop from the post and then massive dunk right in his face. Then Ostertag walks up and shakes his hand!

Glenn got Greg with a second one in that game, this time on the break:

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dunks#Video
TAGSCOLLEGEDUNKSGlenn RobinsonGlenn Robinson IIIGREG OSTERTAGKANSASPURDUEvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP