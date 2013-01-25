We Reminisce: Glenn Robinson Dunks All Over Greg Ostertag (Twice)

Are you old enough to remember Glenn Robinson when he played at Purdue in the early 1990s? He was absolutely terrifying on offense. Buckets, buckets and more buckets. And he didn’t look like it, but he was explosive.

After watching yet another monster dunk by his kid last night on national TV, I found myself watching Big Dog Youtube highlights today and found this gem. Watch Glenn hit 7-0 Greg Ostertag with a jump-stop from the post and then massive dunk right in his face. Then Ostertag walks up and shakes his hand!

Glenn got Greg with a second one in that game, this time on the break:

