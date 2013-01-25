Glenn Robinson III Dunks All Over Purdue

#Dunks #Video
01.24.13 6 years ago

They were down to Purdue at home to start the second half of tonight’s nationally-televised game, but No. 2 Michigan eventually exerted their will and took care of business. A major part of the Wolverines’ success tonight (and all season long) was Glenn Robinson III, whose aerial show has become a regular source of highlights this year.

Watch this monstrous dunk that Bigg Dogg Jr. had in the first half against his dad’s alma mater:

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dunks#Video
TAGSCOLLEGEDUNKSGlenn Robinson IIIMICHIGANvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP