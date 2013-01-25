Glenn Robinson III Dunks All Over Purdue

They were down to Purdue at home to start the second half of tonight’s nationally-televised game, but No. 2 Michigan eventually exerted their will and took care of business. A major part of the Wolverines’ success tonight (and all season long) was Glenn Robinson III, whose aerial show has become a regular source of highlights this year.

Watch this monstrous dunk that Bigg Dogg Jr. had in the first half against his dad’s alma mater:

