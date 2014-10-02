Go Behind The Scenes Of Cavaliers Practice With NBA’s Phantom Cam

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers might be the league newest super-team, but they certainly have work to do to meet expectations. Talent is never enough in the NBA – champions have chemistry, cohesion, and continuity forged by years of trials and tribulations. Perennial contenders like the San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Clippers, and even Chicago Chicago Bulls have built those attributes over the past few seasons. James, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love, and company have training camp to do so before the scrutiny begins and games start to matter.

Which is why LeBron’s value goes so far beyond the box score, advanced metrics, or even the mismatches, lineup versatility, and so many other on-court intangibles that are easily overlooked. Approaching 30 years-old and firmly established as the best player in the world, James has taken on a leadership role with Cleveland that belies even the one he did with the Miami Heat – look no further than the fact that he’s already learned responsibilities of all five spots in David Blatt’s as indication of that burden.

More evidence? This awesome video of a recent Cavs practice utilizing the NBA’s Phantom cam.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Cleveland could struggle out of the gate, and could certainly fail to make good on the broadly held notion that it is the unquestioned championship favorite. But LeBron, clearly, is doing absolutely everything in his power to make sure the Cavs won’t and they do.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.