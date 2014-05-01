Go Behind The Scenes Of LeBron’s Life With New Samsung App

#Style – Kicks and Gear #LeBron James
05.01.14 4 years ago

Today, Samsung Mobile US released “LeBron”, a new app designed to let fans into the home life and workouts of the greatest basketball player on the planet. Featuring exclusive video and images, the app will focus on LeBron James‘ life off the court while also featuring game highlights and stats.

The app will feature four key pillars:

1. Athlete: will include photos and videos from his workouts, as well as his daily pregame and postgame routines

2. NBA Playoffs: focusing on his career and highlights, and live scores from Miami’s games

3. Style: images of his daily style, including sneakers and even a radio that plays his favorite songs

4. Journey: go inside what fuels LeBron, including looks at his family and his charitable work with his Foundation

The “LeBron” app is available via Google Play for the Galaxy S5, Galaxy S4, Galaxy SIII, Galaxy Note 3, and Galaxy Note II. It will link together with the recently released NBA Game Time app for the latest stats and scores. Galaxy users will also have exclusive access to special lock screens, wallpapers and special content for all NBA teams through the NBA Game Time app.

Check out the images below for a quick preview of what to expect.

What do you think?

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#LeBron James
TAGSLeBron JamesSAMSUNGSamsung Galaxy Note 3Samsung Galaxy S4Style - Kicks and Gear

