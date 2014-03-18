Go Behind The Scenes With Stephen Curry During His First All-Star Weekend

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Stephen Curry
03.18.14 4 years ago

The 2013-14 season will go down as the first where Stephen Curry was voted in as an All-Star starter, but also his first all-star game ever. The 26-year-old soaked in the New Orleans weather with Under Armour and a film crew, set to take in the NOLA weekend from Steph’s own perspective.

Whether it was handing out shoes, specifically the “Purple Voodoo” Anatomix Spawn PEs, watching his daughter dance, or talking to a group of youngsters about how a scrawny guy that looks like a high school guard became an All-Star starter, follow Steph on his journey to his very first all-star game.

Check out more wild Steph PEs by UA before the season ends and the playoffs begin, Plus pick up this Curry graphic tee and more at UA.com

What do you think?

