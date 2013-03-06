Go Behind the Scenes of Anthony Davis’ Hi-Tech Red Bull Video Shoot

#Red Bull #Video
03.06.13 5 years ago

Remember this video we posted a few weeks back of that sick super slo-motion video that Red Bull shot to document the on-court arsenal of Anthony Davis?

We got a great response from readers about it, so when we were given this video documenting the behind-the-scenes work that went into its creation, we thought you’d want to check it out.

Red Bull was not messing around with this one. This wasn’t them just showing up with a video crew. Check it out here:

