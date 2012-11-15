Go Inside Joe Budden’s Insane Sneaker Closet

Joe Budden might be one of the biggest names in hip-hop, but even he started out in the sneaker game like a lot of us: he wanted the legendary playoff Jordan XIs and couldn’t get them. Naturally, now that he has the fame, the money and the connections to get pretty much anything he wants, Budden went back and grabbed all of the old Jordans he never could as a kid. But that’s not the entirety of his collection. Thanks to our friends at Nice Kicks, here’s a look at some truly crazy customs in Joe Budden’s closet.

This is part two of a series on Nice Kicks called “Sneak Peek” that also featured Stephen Jackson putting the rest of the sneakerheads out there to shame in part one. And while Budden admits he’s not a “collector” in the same sense as some others (hint: he buys shoes to wear them… hmmm, that makes sense doesn’t it?), the customs he shows off here (the Nike Foamposite One “Knicks,” the LeBron 9 “Elephant Print” and the Nike Foamposite Pro “Oregon”) are incredible.

If you were a famous rapper, what’s the one custom you’d want to have?

