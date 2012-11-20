Go Inside Kevin Durant’s Backpack

In‘s words, he likes to keep it simple. All he needs are his headphones, a bible and chargers. Every once in a while, his shoes, some socks, a basketball, an iPad and water also make the cut, but for the most part, you’d be surprised at how simple one of the NBA’s best offensive players keeps his infamous backpack.

Now thanks to Nike Basketball’s “Inside Access” series, which will provide an inside look at Nike Basketball through the lens of design innovation, with new features on the first and third Tuesdays of each month throughout the basketball season, here’s an answer to everyone’s favorite question: what exactly does KD carry in that thing?

“Since I was seven years old, I’ve always been attached to my backpack,” Durant tells Nike Basketball. “It represents the hard work I learned from my family, and it will always remind me of my journey to get to where I am.”

Behind input from Durant, the KD Hoops Elite Ball Backpack is lightweight, made with water-resistant ripstop nylon. On the inside, there’s a lined pocket with zippered closure for smaller items, while a larger, zippered compartment is big enough to fit a basketball. You can also keep drinks cool with an insulated pocket on the exterior.

The comfortable straps are padded and adjustable, and they feature the KD logo on the right strap and the Nike Swoosh on the left strap.

Now you’re also going to have a shot at owning the backpack. It’ll launch globally in December in the Black/Photo Blue/Total Orange color. In January 2013, the second color (Ice Blue/Total Orange/Squadron Blue) will be available, followed lastly by the third color (Hyper Blue/Blackened Blue/Volt) in April 2013. The backpack will be available at Nike.com and select retail locations.

