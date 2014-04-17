Go On A Sneaker Hunt Inside Sacramento’s Locker Room

Sacramento might be lottery-bound again this summer, but when it comes to sneakers, they’re right up there with some of the best teams in the league. DeMarcus Cousins is considered one of the NBA’s biggest sneakerheads and Isaiah Thomas is always debuting some dope Reebok PEs. Add in the trade that brought Rudy Gay to California and you can see why the Kings had to be a destination for Nice Kicks‘ ongoing “Sole Access” series.

In this episode, Nice Kicks takes you behind-the-scenes with Sacramento’s equipment manager Dwayne Wilson to see what’s stashed in everyone’s locker.

Who has the best sneaker game in the NBA?

