Go Inside Steve Nash’s Relentless Comeback From Injury With “The Finish Line”

#Video
02.13.14 4 years ago

Steve Nash is one of the most insightful athletes in the NBA. He always has been. Anyone who’s ever spent time with the man, from Bill Simmons to yours truly, will tell you that. But even the smartest player in the league can’t beat Father Time and this season has been a bust for the former two-time MVP. He’s played in only 10 games, averaging less than 23 minutes while uncharacteristically shooting 36 percent from the floor.

In the first episode in an exclusive Grantland series called “The Finish Line,” Nash takes us through his season from Hell, where he’s working relentlessly to make it back to the player he once was. His career might be winding down, but Nash isn’t finished yet. Watch this video and I guarantee you’ll be rooting for Nash to make it back for one last run.

Will Nash ever make it back to what he was?

TOPICS#Video
TAGSDime TrainingDimeMagLOS ANGELES LAKERSSTEVE NASHThe Finish Linevideo

