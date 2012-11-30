Going Behind The Scenes For Exclusive Basketball Training Sessions With The Nike LeBron X+

Recently, Dime was invited byto go through weekly specialized/individualized training sessions with professional trainers to test out the newas well as the accompanyingtechnology. Our own Jaimie Canterbury went through it. Here’s what went down…

My initial reaction when told I was invited to participate in Nike’s Basketball Plus training (aside from excitement) was curiosity. The details given in the invitation were so intriguing it would make any Nike fanatic like myself wonder what they had in store for us. If you haven’t noticed, Nike gets very creative when launching new product, so it’s always exciting to wonder what they have up their sleeves. A few days later, on the first Tuesday of October, I was finally able to find out.

Over a six-week period, a select group of New York media members (including myself) tested out Nike’s newest innovation with the help of some of the most successful trainers and coaches in basketball.

The morning of our first session I woke up at 6 a.m. sharp. Although getting up early isn’t exactly my favorite thing to do, this was one of those days that I just couldn’t wait to hear my alarm go off. In order to make sure each of us made it on time a car service was scheduled to pick us up and take us to and from the gym. Avoiding the frustrations of public transportation early in the morning made things run a lot more smoothly, and as a result made me even more eager to get to the gym.

I was the first one to make it to Basketball City that morning. Greeted by our good friend Brian Strong from Nike Communications, I was given a black LeBron box and a duffle bag upon arrival. In the bag there was a pair of Nike Pro Combat shorts, a uniform, a pair of fresh white and black elite socks, a track jacket with my name “Canterbury” stitched on the chest, and an iPod touch. I opened up the shoebox to find a special pair of brand new LeBron Xs. I had known we would be playing in LeBrons, but definitely didn’t expect to find a pair of Crown Jewels as I opened the box. Now I wouldn’t call myself a “sneaker head” anymore, (the term has completely lost all its credibility) but anyone who loves kicks as much as me can imagine how exited I was to play in those babies.

After suiting up in the locker room, I went out to the courts to warm up. Once all of us were ready to go, we sync’d our shoes up to our iPods and got to work. Our head trainer, Daryl “D-Trained” Smith – who has been training for six years working with St. Patrick’s high school, Nike Sparq and the Jordan Breakfast Club – got us started by introducing us to our weekly warm-up. It was way more intense than we expected and by the time it was over most of us were out of breath already. After the warm-up, we kicked off with a few basic full-court drills. Then we each did a vertical test using the Nike+ Basketball app on our iPod touches. After all that was done, it was finally time to play ball.

We played a full game with four eight-minute quarters, and our shoes measured our performance every step of the way. By the time we were finished each of us were exhausted. Following our workout, a nutritionist had smoothies waiting for each of us, and stressed the importance of the relationship between nutrition and exercise. She went on to introduce us to Chef Max Hardy who would prepare us a delicious breakfast after each workout. On the ride home from the first workout I was astounded by how good his meal was. In addition to everything else to look forward to in the next session, Chef Max’s meal was right at the top of the list.

