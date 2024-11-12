The NBA will head to the Bay Area next year for All-Star Weekend. While the league will have a presence in a few different places, its two main events — All-Star Saturday Night and the All-Star Game — will set up shop at the Chase Center in San Francisco, which is the home of the Golden State Warriors.

It stands to reason that we’ll see some of the big names associated with the franchise involved in the festivities — Steph Curry, if I had to guess, is going to be an extremely busy man for a few days. And in the lead-up to the league making its way to California, a number of the biggest names in music from the Bay Area teamed up with the Warriors to release a new song in celebration of the All-Star Game going to San Francisco.

The track is titled “Players Holiday ‘25,” and features Saweetie, G-Eazy, P-Lo, LaRussell, Larry June, Kamaiyah, Thuy, and YMTK. It’s not the only release the team has in store for All-Star, as a full album, titled For The Soil, will come out in January. You can listen to the song — which is being released via the Warriors’ record label Golden State Entertainment — at the top of this post.

“The Warriors have been a big part of my journey, and it’s an honor to collaborate with Golden State Entertainment and some of the most iconic voices from the community to create something that represents the culture we live and breathe,” P-Lo said in a statement.

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 16.