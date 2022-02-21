The Nets Will Sign Goran Dragic As They Gear Up For The Playoffs

The Brooklyn Nets have been busy in recent weeks with one eye on a playoff push, pulling off a trade that landed them Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond in exchange for James Harden and Paul Millsap. Now, while the rest of the league is in the midst of the All-Star break, Brooklyn has landed one of the top names on the league’s buyout market in an attempt to get some added backcourt punch.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Nets came to terms on a deal with free agent guard Goran Dragic. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that Brooklyn will waive reserve guard Jevon Carter to free up a roster spot.

Just in: Goran Dragic is signing with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 21, 2022

The Nets are waiving guard Jevon Carter to clear a roster spot for Goran Dragic, sources tell ESPN. Dragic's agent Bill Duffy tells ESPN that Dragic's deal will be for the rest of the season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 21, 2022

The news of Brooklyn’s interest in Dragic had been out there for some time, as they were on the list of teams that wanted to bring the veteran guard on board after he was traded from Toronto to San Antonio and subsequently bought out. Marc Stein reported for several days that the Nets used head coach Steve Nash as their lead recruiter in the race for Dragic — the pair were teammates with the Phoenix Suns from 2008-11.

Nets coach Steve Nash has delivered key pieces of the team's pitch to darling of the buyout market Goran Dragic, league sources say. More coverage of the Dragic chase and around-the-league notes out soon here via my latest This Week In Basketball column: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 20, 2022

Dragic has appeared in five games this season after joining the Raptors in the sign-and-trade that sent Kyle Lowry to Miami, and was bought out by San Antonio before he was able to take the floor for them.