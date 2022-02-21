goran dragic
The Nets Will Sign Goran Dragic As They Gear Up For The Playoffs

The Brooklyn Nets have been busy in recent weeks with one eye on a playoff push, pulling off a trade that landed them Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond in exchange for James Harden and Paul Millsap. Now, while the rest of the league is in the midst of the All-Star break, Brooklyn has landed one of the top names on the league’s buyout market in an attempt to get some added backcourt punch.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Nets came to terms on a deal with free agent guard Goran Dragic. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that Brooklyn will waive reserve guard Jevon Carter to free up a roster spot.

The news of Brooklyn’s interest in Dragic had been out there for some time, as they were on the list of teams that wanted to bring the veteran guard on board after he was traded from Toronto to San Antonio and subsequently bought out. Marc Stein reported for several days that the Nets used head coach Steve Nash as their lead recruiter in the race for Dragic — the pair were teammates with the Phoenix Suns from 2008-11.

Dragic has appeared in five games this season after joining the Raptors in the sign-and-trade that sent Kyle Lowry to Miami, and was bought out by San Antonio before he was able to take the floor for them.

