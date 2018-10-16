Gordon Hayward Is Officially Joining Anta And Announced His Signature Shoe For Next Year

10.15.18 2 hours ago

Twitter/@gordonhayward

Gordon Hayward has officially signed on with Chinese sneaker company Anta. The Celtics star forward made the announcement on Twitter on Monday night, confirming what had been rumored for weeks.

Hayward joins Klay Thompson as Anta’s top stars in the league, giving the company a footprint with stars on both of the NBA’s projected top teams this season, and returns to Boston where they once had the likes of Kevin Garnett and Rajon Rondo under contract. Hayward will also join Thompson in having his own signature sneaker.

The GH signature sneaker, no word on if they’ll get more creative than calling it the GH 1, will release in the fall of 2019 and he gave what appears to be a first look at the low-top sneaker in his tweet — it’s also possible this is just a PE and the signature will be a different look.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boston Celtics
TAGSANTABOSTON CELTICSGordon Hayward

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.15.18 10 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.15.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

10.12.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 1 week ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP