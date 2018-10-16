Twitter/@gordonhayward

Gordon Hayward has officially signed on with Chinese sneaker company Anta. The Celtics star forward made the announcement on Twitter on Monday night, confirming what had been rumored for weeks.

Hayward joins Klay Thompson as Anta’s top stars in the league, giving the company a footprint with stars on both of the NBA’s projected top teams this season, and returns to Boston where they once had the likes of Kevin Garnett and Rajon Rondo under contract. Hayward will also join Thompson in having his own signature sneaker.

The GH signature sneaker, no word on if they’ll get more creative than calling it the GH 1, will release in the fall of 2019 and he gave what appears to be a first look at the low-top sneaker in his tweet — it’s also possible this is just a PE and the signature will be a different look.