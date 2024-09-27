Gordon Hayward’s NBA tenure came to an end this offseason. Hayward, who last played with the Oklahoma City Thunder, announced on social media that he decided to retire at 34 years old, marking the end of a career that included stops in Utah, Boston, and Charlotte.

Like many retired athletes, Hayward has appreciated the opportunity to focus on things that he just could not pack into the busy schedule of an NBA player. He’s “excited,” he tells Dime, about what he has going on outside of basketball, taking golf lessons and getting back into tennis, the latter of which he famously played in high school. He’s relishing the chance to be a dad, too, as he ran through the list of things he had to miss as a father during his playing days — even if his kids weren’t thrilled with his decision at first.

“Initially, they were all upset about it, because they wanted me to keep playing,” Hayward says. “They like going to the games, they like seeing me. But then I think it set in that I’m going to be around more, and they like that, too.”

Hayward is also getting into the world of movie production. On Sept. 27, Hayward’s Whiskey Creek Productions will release its first featured film, Notice to Quit, which features Michael Zegen of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in the lead role.

“The movie is about a real estate broker in New York who’s trying to figure things out, as far as life is concerned,” Hayward explains. “He’s trying to sell these places, just basically trying to make ends meet, and he’s struggling to do so. The movie is called Notice to Quit because the day that he’s getting evicted from his apartment, his daughter, who he has with his ex-wife, is basically coming and saying she’s being evicted from his life, as well, because they’re moving to Orlando. And not to tell too much of the story, but the story goes of him and his daughter over the next 24 hours, and what they go through in New York, being together, and Andy, who’s the main character, basically figuring out what’s important in life, and seeing work-life balance and how that plays out.”

Hayward wasn’t someone who always knew he wanted to get into filmmaking — he didn’t take film class in college with an eye on this being in his post-playing future. He just loves the art of storytelling, whether that means listening to others or getting to tell stories on his own. His interest in film started like so many, by watching movies. With the amount of traveling that athletes do, Hayward needed something that would help him pass the time. That ended up being movies and television shows. His NBA career started when athletes got portable DVD players and a packet of DVDs handed to them as they got on the team plane, and ended with guys being able to watch whatever they wanted on their phone or an iPad. Still, getting lost in that world doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re going to want to pursue it as your post-playing career.

And then, Hayward’s life and career changed in an instant. Five minutes and 15 seconds into his first game as a member of the Boston Celtics in 2017, Hayward suffered a leg injury that would cost him an entire season, and while the Celtics went on to make the Eastern Conference Finals in his absence, Hayward worked to get his body right. That story was told in “The Return,” a docuseries produced by The Players’ Tribune and directed by an up-and-comer named Simon Hacker. Working with Hacker on that project led to the two staying in touch, and as Hayward entered the later years of his career, the two began working on a partnership that became Whiskey Creek.

“We hit it off just talking about movies and our passion for movies, and we ultimately decided we wanted to start a production company, and then decided that we wanted to make a film,” Hayward says. “Simon is a creative genius. He is really, really talented. And he’s like, I got this script, and I kind of want to go for it. I was like, all right, let’s do it, and we decided to shoot our shot.”